En esta noticia
Paraguay, Mexico, and Colombia maintain strict requirements for entry to and exit from the country that all visitors must know in order to travel to these destinations and avoid issues with airlines and immigration authorities.
In this context, knowing the passport requirements of each of these nations is essential, as it allows you to verify in advance that you have an international ID in condition to make the trip and is an opportunity to renew it if necessary due to validity requirements.
Passport requirements travelers must meet to enter or leave Paraguay
The National Directorate of Migration of Paraguay explains that for all non-resident visitors, the presentation of a passport that is fully valid is mandatory both for entry and exit from the country.
However, for nationals belonging to Mercosur countries, only a valid identity document from the country of origin will be required.
Passport requirements travelers must meet to enter or leave Mexico
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, for its part, also specifies that all visitors must, according to Mexican law, present a fully valid passport upon entry.
“Some airlines want to make sure that travelers carry a passport with at least six months of validity, to guarantee their services. Therefore, it is strongly recommended to check the selected airline’s policy on this matter,” the agency says.
Passport requirements travelers must meet in Colombia
In the case of Colombia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs specifies that all visiting foreigners must present one of the valid credentials listed below, as applicable
- Valid and current passport
- Preferential passport
- Special passports in cases of stateless persons or refugees
- CAN-MERCOSUR National Identity Document
- CAN-MERCOSUR Foreigner ID Card
- Temporary Protection Permit-PPT
- Temporary/provisional/emergency travel document
Other conditions that authorities will generally check
Before authorizing international travel, the authorities will also take into account other basic aspects, such as
- Passport without tears or unofficial marks
- Identity documents required according to each destination
- Full match between the declared data and the information appearing on the documents
- Permits and visas up to date, as applicable in each case
- Compliance with all health and baggage requirements