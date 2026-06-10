Paraguay, Mexico, and Colombia maintain strict requirements for entry to and exit from the country that all visitors must know in order to travel to these destinations and avoid issues with airlines and immigration authorities.

In this context, knowing the passport requirements of each of these nations is essential, as it allows you to verify in advance that you have an international ID in condition to make the trip and is an opportunity to renew it if necessary due to validity requirements.

Passport requirements travelers must meet to enter or leave Paraguay

The National Directorate of Migration of Paraguay explains that for all non-resident visitors, the presentation of a passport that is fully valid is mandatory both for entry and exit from the country.

However, for nationals belonging to Mercosur countries, only a valid identity document from the country of origin will be required.

Passport requirements travelers must meet to enter or leave Mexico

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, for its part, also specifies that all visitors must, according to Mexican law, present a fully valid passport upon entry.

“Some airlines want to make sure that travelers carry a passport with at least six months of validity, to guarantee their services. Therefore, it is strongly recommended to check the selected airline’s policy on this matter,” the agency says.

Passport requirements travelers must meet in Colombia

In the case of Colombia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs specifies that all visiting foreigners must present one of the valid credentials listed below, as applicable

Valid and current passport

Preferential passport

Special passports in cases of stateless persons or refugees

CAN-MERCOSUR National Identity Document

CAN-MERCOSUR Foreigner ID Card

Temporary Protection Permit-PPT

Temporary/provisional/emergency travel document

Other conditions that authorities will generally check

Before authorizing international travel, the authorities will also take into account other basic aspects, such as