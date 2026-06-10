The official federal calendar of the United States includes 11 holidays throughout the year. On each of these dates, activities are suspended in schools, banks and public offices.

The one in June corresponds to Juneteenth, also known as Liberation Day, and commemorates the emancipation of African American slaves in the United States. It is the first one to fall on a Friday so far.

The government declared a nationwide holiday for this Friday, June 19: What happens on Juneteenth?

During Liberation Day, the abolition of slavery in Texas is commemorated, because beyond Abraham Lincoln’s presidential proclamation on January 1, 1863, it was when the news reached this territory that it began to take effect: on June 19, 1865. The name corresponds to an English acronym between June and Nineteenth (the nineteenth day of June).

The full end of slavery came in August 1866, when Indigenous tribes signed treaties to free the slaves who were still being held in custody.

It was under the presidency of Joe Biden, on June 17, 2021, that the federal government recognized Juneteenth as a national holiday.

Banks, schools and public offices close: What activities will be available?

On the days when national holidays fall, all banks in the country close their doors and suspend in-person activities. Users are reminded that if they need to carry out transactions such as cash withdrawals, ATMs will remain available as will banking apps.

Additionally, there will be no in-person service at any non-essential government office and several private-sector businesses close their doors following the official calendar.

The remaining holidays for 2026: the official federal calendar

According to the national official calendar, the following national holidays are: