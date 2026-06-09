Paraguay, Brazil, and Chile maintain strict requirements for the entry and exit of all visiting travelers, which those interested in traveling to these destinations should know in order to avoid problems with different airlines and immigration authorities.

One of the key points to consider before making any international trip is to check in advance the validity of the passport, since an early check makes it possible to renew this international ID in time—if necessary—and avoid setbacks.

Passport requirements that Paraguay imposes on all international travelers

The National Directorate of Migration of Paraguay explains in detail that all non-resident visitors are required to present a passport that is fully valid both to enter and to leave the country.

However, for nationals of countries that belong to Mercosur, only a valid identity document from the country of birth is required.

The passport requirements that Brazil imposes on all international travelers

In the case of Brazil, all visitors are also required to present a valid passport to travel.

For countries that are part of Mercosur, presenting a passport is exempted, but a physical identity card issued within the last 10 years must be presented, and its photo must allow the holder to be easily identified.

If traveling for any reason other than tourism, presenting a passport is mandatory.

Passport requirements that Chile imposes on international travelers

Chile, for its part, also requires travelers to have a passport that is fully valid for the entire stay. Except for countries in Mercosur, which may present their identity card both to enter and to leave the country.

As an important consideration, those entering Chile as tourists must show that they have a minimum daily amount of 46 U.S. dollars during their stay.

Other key points that all authorities will review for international trips

Before authorizing international travel, the authorities will also take into account other basic aspects, such as

Passport without tears or unofficial extra markings

Identity documents required according to each destination

Full match between the declared information and that shown in the documents

Permits and visas up to date, as applicable in each case

Compliance with all health and baggage requirements

Key information for those traveling from the United States

Those planning to travel with more than USD 10,000 will need to fill out the FinCEN 105 form. This document is printed and given to the corresponding Customs and Border Protection officer.

The form can also be filled out online at least three days before traveling, and then the officer is provided with the confirmation or receipt number.

Failure to comply with this requirement can lead to heavy fines, detention, and authorities may even confiscate the money.