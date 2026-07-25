En esta noticia Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Saturday

Victor Florencio has shared on his website the horoscope for each zodiac sign for this Saturday, July 25, 2026. In addition, "Niño Prodigio" has recommended how to approach the day in order to face it in the best way.

Based on Western astrology, the astrologer has explained how the fire signs ( Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius ), water signs ( Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces ), air signs ( Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius ), and earth signs ( Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn ) will fare.

This Sunday we celebrate Saint Benedict and his medal as a symbol of protection and spiritual strength; let us ask for his blessing and let go of what drains our energy, while the Moon with Mars in Gemini urges us to act, learn, and express our point of view.

Niño Prodigio's horoscope for each sign this Saturday

Aries

Dear Aries, today is a favorable time to boost those family investment ideas. Opportunities arise in the real estate field that could bring a notable change in your financial situation. It is an ideal occasion to assess your finances and get more out of your resources. Your connection with your loved ones will be key: a loving conversation with someone close will help reinforce your self-esteem. Keep in mind that the true value of what you have is not reduced to the material; it also lies in the bonds you build over time. With this renewed confidence, you will be better able to spot opportunities that may have gone unnoticed before. Keep an open mind and observe the signs the universe offers you, as they may guide you toward the path of prosperity. Keep in mind that the emotional support you give comes back to you in abundance. Nurture that spirit of community that distinguishes you and let your positive energy light the way for others. Today is your day: make the most of it!

Taurus

Dear Taurus, with the Moon moving through your sign, a new cycle begins that enhances your talents. It is an ideal time to reconnect with your authenticity and allow your gifts to shine. Give yourself permission to be true to yourself and embrace your deepest passions.

Today fraternal bonds will take on renewed meaning. A loving gesture from a loved one can become a valuable reminder of the importance of human connection. Through shared experiences, you will grow and discover more about life and about yourself. You are likely to feel drawn toward creative or collaborative work proposals. Take advantage of that impulse to build stronger bonds and to draw inspiration from the people around you. Do not underestimate the impact of a simple gesture or a kind word. By the end of the day, you will notice that these interactions have nourished your spirit and reinforced your sense of belonging.

Leo

Dear Leo, today your inner self could make itself heard in subtle yet profound ways. Whether through a dream, a returning memory, or an inner murmur, you will be especially receptive to signs that will guide you toward your goals. It is a good day to think about what you truly want to achieve. The clues you receive today will be valuable and will help steer you toward success. Pay attention to your inner voice; it will lead you to unexpected destinations. Being receptive also means opening yourself to the inspiration of those around you. Allow others' ideas to guide you and consider collaborating on purposeful projects; each bond can give you a new perspective. By the end of the day, you will notice renewed clarity about your goals and how to reach them. Trust yourself and the process: your own light will be your best guide.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, someone very close to you will offer advice full of clarity that will resonate deeply within you. This encounter will mark the beginning of a phase full of favorable signs for your personal and spiritual growth.

Today is an invitation to find wisdom in yourself and in your surroundings. Surround yourself with people who inspire you and push you to be your best self. Every step you take will make sense and lead you toward new horizons. As you begin this exploration of knowledge, you will notice how you rise. Maintaining a strong connection with your support network will be essential; they will be your companions on this journey of discovery. Keep in mind that you are not going through this process alone. Your development is intertwined with that of those around you. Enjoy each moment and each lesson this journey offers you.

Libra

Dear Libra, today someone you respect will share ideas that will act as beacons, illuminating your path toward your deepest desires. You are in a stage of renewal that will allow you to discover sides of yourself you have not yet explored. Combine your emotional intelligence with your natural gifts to design a powerful strategy. The clarity you gain will give you the confidence needed to move toward your goals. This day arrives full of opportunities to grow and learn. Your willingness to open up will allow you to receive valuable guidance. Do not fear adopting new perspectives; they may be the key to opening doors you thought were closed. Stay receptive and keep your heart open.

In the end, every discovery about yourself will be a reason to celebrate your growth. Take advantage of this moment to realign yourself with your deepest desires and move forward bravely.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, today love appears to be fertile ground for cultivating growth for both of you. Flexibility in your relationships will give you the chance to learn and share valuable experiences with your partner. Take advantage of the day to deepen your bonds. Honest and open communication will be essential to broaden your understanding of love and relationships. Your partner will inspire you to explore new perspectives that will enrich the relationship. This path of mutual learning can lead you to a deeper understanding and greater appreciation of what it means to love. With each step forward, you will strengthen the bonds that unite you and foster a safe environment to grow. Do not forget that love is nourished by shared experiences and learning. Allow the connection with your partner to guide you toward a future full of enriching possibilities.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, today love becomes fertile ground where you can plant feelings and harvest moments of shared happiness. You will be surrounded by people who appreciate you and are drawn to your authenticity. Someone special will offer you attention, affection, and empathy; through their gestures and words, they will make you feel truly loved. It is an ideal time to open your heart and let love flow freely in your life. Channel this energy to strengthen existing bonds and build deeper relationships. Every encounter is an opportunity to grow together and create valuable memories. Remember that love is not only received, it is also given. Be generous with your emotions and you will notice how this energy expands, creating an atmosphere of affection and joy.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, today your emotional intelligence will be your great ally on this path of healing. It is a decisive phase for freeing yourself from ideas and feelings that no longer serve you, giving your body and mind a break. You are going through an inner transformation that will change the way you live everyday life. The clarity you gain by letting go of what weighs you down will allow you to recognize the opportunities before you. Take advantage of this period of change to focus on what is essential. An inward look will allow you to discover new ways of living yourself, guiding you toward a fuller and happier life. Remember that every step forward in your healing process is an act of self-love. Give yourself the time and space to grow and you will see how your life begins to blossom in new ways.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, today your home will stand as a prosperous and welcoming space. Connections with others will be decisive and teamwork will be key to preserving harmony. You will notice that shared daily routines turn into genuine expressions of affection and belonging. Every small gesture of cooperation will help strengthen the bonds among those who live with you. This favorable environment will strengthen your sense of security and well-being, allowing you to develop fully in every area of your life. Take advantage of this energy to build an environment where each person feels valued and loved. Do not forget that unity is strength. Always keep in mind the importance of building a home where peace and love reign, and you will see how that transforms your surroundings.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, today the way you express yourself will radiate a special charm. Your words, full of tenderness, emotion, and originality, will touch the hearts of those around you. It is an ideal time to give free rein to your most authentic voice: through play and artistic creation you will discover new ways to connect with your surroundings and move others. Channel this creative impulse to get closer to your loved ones. Your words can leave a deep and lasting mark, forging bonds of closeness and affection that will grow stronger over time. Do not forget that communication is an art in itself. Give yourself permission to be vulnerable and open in your interactions; you will see how that transforms your relationships and enriches your life.