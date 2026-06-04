Donald Trump’s administration announced the implementation of a new immigration policy through U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) that could affect the immigration status of thousands of foreign nationals.

Up to now, people who entered the United States legally could use the so-called “adjustment of status” (Adjustment of status), a procedure that allowed someone who is already in the country to apply for permanent residence without needing to leave.

Permanent residence changes forever: What is the new requirement?

According to the new USCIS policy, most people who are temporarily in the country and want to obtain a Green Card will no longer be able to complete the process this way.

Now, they must return to their country of origin and submit the application at a U.S. embassy or consulate. This new measure limits the use of the procedure that thousands of foreign nationals used to change their immigration status without needing to leave the country.

Now the Green Card can only be processed this way: Who will be most affected?

Many foreign nationals used the procedure mentioned above to begin the process while continuing to live in the country. It was widely used by international students who wanted to settle permanently once they finished their studies.

Also by workers with temporary visas, people who have spent years living and working legally in the United States through this type of temporary permit.

Likewise, those who sought to apply while on a tourist visa, although there were already strict requirements, now see the possibilities reduced even further.