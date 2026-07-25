Vinegar is a product found in almost every kitchen, but its uses go beyond the merely culinary. This ingredient can also be included as part of home cleaning routines.

One of its many uses is to spray it to restore shine to cutlery. Spraying vinegar on forks, knives, and spoons can help remove water stains and mineral residue that build up with daily use, preserving the shine of the utensils.

Spraying vinegar on cutlery: why it is recommended

White vinegar contains acetic acid, an ideal component for dissolving mineral deposits and dirt without needing to resort to harsher chemicals.

Among the benefits of this trick, it stands out that

It helps remove water stains

It helps remove stuck-on mineral residue

It restores shine to stainless steel

It helps neutralize any lingering bad odor

It removes fingerprints and surface marks

It is ideal for stainless steel cutlery, since this material is prone to accumulating water stains.

How to use the vinegar trick on forks, knives, and spoons

To take advantage of this trick you will need to

Place the clean cutlery on a cloth or surface

Spray vinegar on each piece

Let it sit for a few minutes

Wipe with a microfiber cloth

Rinse with water and dry immediately