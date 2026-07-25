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Vinegar is a product found in almost every kitchen, but its uses go beyond the merely culinary. This ingredient can also be included as part of home cleaning routines.
One of its many uses is to spray it to restore shine to cutlery. Spraying vinegar on forks, knives, and spoons can help remove water stains and mineral residue that build up with daily use, preserving the shine of the utensils.
Spraying vinegar on cutlery: why it is recommended
White vinegar contains acetic acid, an ideal component for dissolving mineral deposits and dirt without needing to resort to harsher chemicals.
Among the benefits of this trick, it stands out that
- It helps remove water stains
- It helps remove stuck-on mineral residue
- It restores shine to stainless steel
- It helps neutralize any lingering bad odor
- It removes fingerprints and surface marks
It is ideal for stainless steel cutlery, since this material is prone to accumulating water stains.
How to use the vinegar trick on forks, knives, and spoons
To take advantage of this trick you will need to
- Place the clean cutlery on a cloth or surface
- Spray vinegar on each piece
- Let it sit for a few minutes
- Wipe with a microfiber cloth
- Rinse with water and dry immediately
The advice is to use this trick occasionally, as needed.