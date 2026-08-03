Keeping a American passport fully valid is essential for all Americans planning to visit Mexico, since both Mexican and American authorities will request it as an essential requirement for the trip to take place.

According to Mexico’s immigration law, presenting a “valid and current passport” is a mandatory requirement for visiting the country.

Not having an updated international ID can cause serious problems both with airlines and with entry or exit procedures, even resulting in a prohibition on traveling or significant delays.

Mexico will prohibit travel from the United States for those who have delayed renewing their passport

Adult American passports generally have a maximum validity of 10 years, a fact that should be taken into account when planning an international trip.

If the document has expired, it can only be renewed within 15 years after the date of issue.

If that period has been exceeded, it will be necessary to apply for a completely new document, as if requesting it for the first time.

In addition, as an additional requirement, Mexico requires U.S. passengers to have at least one blank page in their international document so that travel can be authorized.

What U.S. law says about trying to travel with an expired passport

According to the United States Code (Title 8, § 1185) -Travel control of citizens and foreigners, it is established as federal law that

“Except as otherwise provided by the President and subject to the limitations and exceptions the President may authorize and prescribe, it shall be unlawful for any citizen of the United States to depart, enter, or attempt to depart or enter the United States unless they possess a valid U.S. passport.”

So the advice is always to check its validity before starting to plan the trip so there is time to make any necessary updates.