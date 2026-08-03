The Whatsapp app, the world's most widely used messaging platform, will implement key changes to its corporate cost structure, directly impacting the communication strategy of thousands of brands and businesses.

Starting next October 10, companies that use the WhatsApp Business API will face a structural adjustment in the charging of their conversations. This update seeks to prioritize relevance in interactions with customers and optimize the app's commercial use.

This is how the new rates for each response will work

The main change lies in the transition to a model based on conversation windows and message categories. From the stipulated date, the cost of each interaction will no longer be calculated through a general flat rate and will be determined according to the type of template the company sends to the user:

Utility and authentication messages: They will have a differentiated scheme focused on operational notifications, purchase confirmations, or access codes.

Marketing and promotional messages: They will experience the most significant adjustment, penalizing unsolicited mass sending and rewarding effective conversion.

Customer service sessions: Companies will maintain a 24-hour support window without additional charges when the user is the one who initiates the inquiry directly.

This adjustment requires marketing and finance departments to review their operating budgets to avoid unexpected increases in monthly service bills.

Strategies to minimize the financial impact on your business

To successfully adapt to this new dynamic without affecting profit margins, digital marketing specialists advise implementing the following practices:

Optimize audience segmentation: Avoid indiscriminate sending of mass promotions to inactive databases. Intelligent automation: Integrate efficient conversational bots that resolve questions within the first interaction window. Migration to organic channels: Encourage users to initiate conversations to take advantage of the benefits of service sessions.

With this measure, the parent company reaffirms its commitment to keeping the user experience free of spam, while consolidating its global commercial ecosystem.