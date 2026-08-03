Florida starts the week underwater. The United States National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood advisory for Monday, August 3, 2026, with scattered storms, heavy rain, and a risk of flooding in several areas of the northern and central part of the state.

The first intense storm of August arrives

The NWS is maintaining a flood advisory in effect until 8 p.m. (local time) on Monday in areas of northern Florida, particularly the area known as Nature Coast. Expected rainfall totals range from 4 to 8 inches (about 100 to 200 millimeters), with the possibility of locally higher amounts that could lead to flooding.

At the same time, NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center placed northern Florida and the Mid-Atlantic states under a risk of excessive rainfall, with storms that could develop in almost any part of the East Coast, from Florida to the northern state of New York.

Rain, storms, and wind gusts of 50 mph

The forecast shows a storm chance of between 70% and 80% for much of the state during Monday, focusing on northern and central Florida. The strongest and most isolated storms could be accompanied by wind gusts of up to 50 mph, frequent lightning, and torrential rain within minutes.

Authorities warn that these gusts can break tree branches and blow loose objects around, so they recommend taking shelter inside a building when a storm approaches.

Which areas are at highest risk of flooding

The highest risk of flooding is concentrated in northern and central Florida, while the southwest part of the state and the Keys appear to be the driest areas of the day. Central Florida is listed under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) of flash flooding, with some specific areas raised to a slight risk (level 2 of 5).

The main danger is flash flooding, especially in urban areas, low-lying terrain, and areas near streams and rivers, where water can accumulate quickly.

What is expected for the next few days

The most intense episode is concentrated on Monday. For the following days, the forecast calls for a lower chance of storms, although humidity will remain present: by Wednesday and Thursday, winds will shift toward the coast and the Atlantic sea breeze will once again trigger showers, especially in the afternoon. High temperatures will remain around 30-32 C.