The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) confirmed important changes for older drivers. From now on, all adults who exceed a certain age range will have to meet new requirements to renew their driver’s license, and they will do so more frequently.

Those over this age will not be able to renew their driver’s license as before

From now on, in California, drivers aged 70 or older will have to:

Renew the license in person

Do so every five years

Update personal information and photo

Meet basic checks at the time of renewal

This replaces the previous scheme in which all drivers could renew online or with fewer checks.

What happens to those who do not comply with the new rules?

Adults who do not comply with the new renewal scheme will suffer the following consequences: