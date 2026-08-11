Having a valid passport is essential for traveling abroad and passing through immigration controls without problems.

For this reason, delaying the renewal of the document can cause problems when boarding a plane or even prevent entry into the destination country.

Mexico, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic set different passport validity requirements, so it is essential for travelers to check them in advance before planning their trip.

What happens if a person delays passport renewal?

Delaying renewal does not by itself mean a general travel ban. The problem arises when the document expires or no longer meets the minimum validity required by the destination country.

In those cases, the consequences can begin even before reaching immigration control. The airline can check the documents before boarding and, if the passenger does not meet the required conditions, prevent them from boarding the plane.

That is why immigration authorities recommend checking the expiration date in advance and completing the renewal process when necessary.

Mexico: what passport validity is required to travel

In Mexico, requirements depend on the traveler’s nationality and the purpose of the visit. For Mexican citizens traveling abroad, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends verifying that the passport has a minimum validity of six months before travel.

The SRE itself also warns that some destinations and airlines require that additional period of validity, so it is essential to check the specific conditions before traveling.

As a result, those with a passport close to expiring should bring renewal forward to avoid problems with their documents.

Honduras: the requirement travelers must check before entering

Honduras requires foreign travelers to have a valid passport to carry out various immigration procedures and prove their identity during their stay in the country.

The National Institute of Migration requires presentation of the valid document in different procedures related to foreigners.

For this reason, those planning to travel to Honduras should check that their passport is valid before setting off and also verify the applicable entry conditions according to their nationality and immigration status.

Checking these requirements in advance can help avoid problems during the trip or at immigration checkpoints.

Dominican Republic: what travelers should check

In the Dominican Republic, the general rule for trips made exclusively for tourism states that the visitor must have a valid passport throughout the entire stay and until the planned date of departure from the country.

This means it is not enough for the document to be valid when arriving: the traveler must verify that it remains valid for the period corresponding to their stay.

The General Directorate of Migration also considers specific situations and exceptions for certain nationalities, so it is advisable to check the conditions applicable to the specific case before traveling.

Passport mistakes that can ruin a trip

In addition to having an expired document, there are other issues that can cause problems during an international trip: