Finding a strange object near one of the wheels can raise doubts, especially if it appears there when the vehicle was parked. A bottle placed in that area can produce an unexpected noise when the car starts moving, so it is advisable to stop and check what is happening before continuing.

This situation has been linked on social media and in various media outlets to the so-called “bottle trick”, which supposedly aims to distract the driver and get them to leave the vehicle. However, there is no evidence that this is a widespread method of theft, so it is more prudent to treat it as a warning to take extra precautions and check the surroundings before getting out of the car.

The presence of a bottle or other object next to a wheel can catch the driver’s attention and force them to stop to check whether there is any problem with the vehicle. On social media, this situation is often linked to possible theft attempts in parking lots and crowded areas, although it has not been shown that criminals generally use this method.

If you notice any strange item around the car, the recommendation is to stay calm and prioritize safety. Before getting out, the driver can check the surroundings and, if they see a suspicious situation, move to a safe place or ask for help without exposing themselves unnecessarily.

How does the so-called “bottle trap” work in cars?

The situation consists of finding a plastic bottle placed near one of the wheels, generally in an area that may be outside the driver’s field of vision when entering the vehicle. The technique is known on social media and in the media as the “bottle trap”.

According to versions circulated about this method, the object can produce a loud noise when the car starts moving, which would cause the driver to stop and get out to check what is happening. That moment of distraction is pointed to as the opportunity a criminal could take advantage of, although not every case in which a bottle appears next to a vehicle necessarily involves an attempted theft.

When the car starts and begins to move, the wheel crushes the bottle and makes a loud noise, similar to that of a mechanical breakdown or a flat tire. The instinctive reaction is to brake and get out to check what happened, and that moment of distraction is exactly what criminals are looking for.

If the driver leaves the engine running or the doors unlocked, a accomplice can take advantage of the situation to steal the car or take valuables that were left in plain sight, such as bags, phones, or wallets.

Why they choose the rear wheel on the passenger side

That wheel is usually chosen because it is the least visible for most drivers when getting into the vehicle. Since people usually enter through the driver’s door, many do not walk around the car before starting it and do not notice the bottle placed between the tire and the fender.

In addition, when starting off, the noise produced by the bottle when it is crushed is usually heard a few meters later, when the vehicle is already moving. That increases the chances that the driver will stop impulsively to check what is happening, already far from the place where it was parked.

What to do if you find a bottle on the car wheel

The main recommendation is to stay calm and take precautions before getting into the vehicle, especially if it was parked in a little-traveled place. It is worth doing a quick visual inspection around the car to detect any strange object.

If you hear a strange noise while driving, the safest thing is to turn off the engine, remove the keys, and lock the car before getting out to check. Even if it is only a few seconds, that precaution can prevent a theft.

It is also key not to leave valuables in plain sight inside the cabin, because criminals look for quick opportunities and any lapse can be taken advantage of.

What other methods do they use to distract the driver?

The bottle is not the only maneuver. There are others that aim to create an impulsive reaction to force the driver to get out of the vehicle or leave it unprotected.

Among the best known are false warnings of a supposed breakdown, minor bumps while the car is stopped, or pleas for help that seek to divert attention.

That is why security specialists recommend not getting out of the vehicle in unexpected situations in places with little traffic. If a strange problem appears, the ideal thing is to stop in a safe place, turn off the engine, lock the doors, and observe the surroundings before getting out.

Keeping the windows closed and belongings completely out of sight completes the basic precautions, since many thefts occur when the thief detects an opportunity during just a few seconds.