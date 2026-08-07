The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) confirmed that its officers can now directly reject incomplete immigration procedures. It is no longer mandatory to first issue a notice or give time to correct the error.

The measure applies to any person who files an application for an immigration benefit in the country, regardless of the type of procedure.

The change was established in policy alert PA-2026-05, published on August 5 by USCIS, effective immediately. It applies both to new procedures and to those already in progress.

What exactly changes in immigration procedures?

Until now, if a filing arrived incomplete, USCIS had to send a Request for Evidence (RFE) or a Notice of Intent to Deny (NOID). That gave the applicant the chance to complete what was missing.

With the new policy, that step is no longer mandatory. Officers have full discretion to deny the application directly if required initial evidence is missing.

The documentation that USCIS considers initial evidence includes:

Completed forms according to the official instructions

Proof of eligibility for the benefit requested

Supporting documentation required by the regulation corresponding to the procedure

How does this affect those who have an immigration procedure in progress?

Those who do receive an RFE or a NOID must pay attention to the new deadlines. The Request for Evidence grants up to 12 weeks to respond, and the Notice of Intent to Deny grants up to 30 days.

In no case are additional extensions granted beyond those deadlines, regardless of the reason for the request.

USCIS also eliminated the extra 14 days it previously added for notices sent from outside the United States. Now only 3 days are added, the same margin that applies within the country.