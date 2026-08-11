California, Florida, Texas, New York, and Illinois are states that are highly chosen by those who travel within the United States.

In that sense, those who want to fly to or from these areas or any other in the country will have to meet Real ID security standards so that access to the aircraft can be enabled, and both a passport and a valid driver’s license are accepted options.

However, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) specifies that, due to the year they were born, there is a group of travelers who are legally exempt from complying with this rule.

Who will be able to fly without a passport or Real ID from these destinations

No one under 18 who wants to travel within the U.S. is required by Real ID law to present acceptable identification to board domestic flights. For this reason, those born in the years listed below do not need to present a passport, Real ID, or any of the credentials accepted for official purposes

2009 (17 years old in 2026)

2010 (16 years old)

2011 (15 years old)

2012 (14 years old)

2013 (13 years old)

2014 (12 years old)

2015 (11 years old)

2016 (10 years old)

2017 (9 years old)

2018 (8 years old)

2019 (7 years old)

2020 (6 years old)

2021 (5 years old)

2022 (4 years old)

2023 (3 years old)

2024 (2 years old)

2025 (1 year old)

2026 (months)

However, each airline may impose its own requirements on this point, so the advice is always to check.

Exceptional situations

“TSA does not require children under 18 to present identification when traveling within the United States. However, unaccompanied minors who qualify for TSA PreCheck must present valid identification to access expedited screening ,” authorities say.

Essential documents for those who need acceptable credentials when flying within the United States

According to the official list published by TSA, which is always subject to changes, the acceptable identifications with up to two years past expiration at all airports in the country are:

State-issued Enhanced Driver’s License

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

DHS Trusted Traveler Card

U.S. Department of Defense identification, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

Acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized tribal nation/Native tribe

HSPD-12 PIV card

Passport issued by a foreign government

Canadian provincial driver’s license or Canada Department of Indian and Northern Affairs card

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (l-766)

U.S. merchant mariner credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

Some digital ID formats are also accepted, such as Apple ID, Clear ID, or Google Pass ID.

Those who do not have the documents may opt for TSA ConfirmID and pay 45 dollars for an alternative review.