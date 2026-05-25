The so-called “Distracted Walk Law” is a law in force in the city of Honolulu, which is located in the State of Hawaii, whose objective is to reduce the number of people who cross the street with a cell phone in hand.

Police officers have full capacity and authority to fine anyone who does not comply with this rule. This is due to the worrying number of accidents recorded in the city because of this type of distraction.

Distracted walking in Honolulu: the law regulating pedestrian movement

In this city, walking while looking at your cell phone while crossing the street has been illegal since 2017, the year in which a municipal ordinance was approved that is known as “Distracted Walking Law”, incorporated into the local code under section 15-24.23 of the Revised Ordinances of Honolulu.

This law explicitly prohibits the use of electronic devices when crossing the street or highways : no pedestrian may cross a road while looking at an electronic device, including cell phones, tablets, laptops, or digital cameras. The only permitted exception is using the phone to make an emergency call to 911.

Fines for not respecting the law that prohibits walking with a cell phone in hand

The fines escalate depending on the offender’s repeat offenses:

The first ranges from $15 to $35

The second is approximately $75

The third can be up to $99

This law authorizes police to issue fines to any pedestrian who does not comply, even if they were only checking the time.

The reasons for this measure: the data supporting the decision

The legislation responds to a particular road safety problem, as local authorities pointed out that Honolulu had one of the highest rates of pedestrians being hit at crosswalks, especially among older people.

The growth in smartphone use also had a direct impact: a sustained increase in accidents linked to “distracted walking” was recorded.