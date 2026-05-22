The state of Washington maintains in force a rule that punishes people who use abusive language, make excessive noise, or cause disturbances near funerals, burials, and funeral processions, even if it occurs in public spaces.

The measure is part of the state law on “disorderly conduct” which considers certain actions a crime if they are carried out near funeral ceremonies.

Conduct that may be punished under this law

The legislation states, for example, that a person may be charged with disorderly conduct when

Uses abusive language and intentionally creates a risk of assault

Starts fights, causes disturbances, or makes unreasonable noise near a funeral or memorial service

Where this penalty applies

The regulation indicates that the punishment may be applied when these behaviors occur within a radius of 152 meters of

A funeral or burial

A funeral home during the viewing

A funeral procession

A building where a memorial service is being held

However, the law states that the person must know that their behavior negatively affects the ceremony or funeral activity.

What is the penalty for doing this at a funeral

The legal text classifies this conduct as a “misdemeanor”, that is, a minor offense. According to Washington RCW 9A.20.021, this type of infraction can be punished with

Up to 90 days in jail

Fines of up to 1,000 dollars

Or both penalties at the same time

This measure remains in force today in order to protect different spaces of mourning.