United States authorities detail to all new applicants for Real ID driver’s licenses all the mandatory requirements that must be met for the procedure to be carried out.

In that sense, citizens of Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, New York, Chicago or any other territory in the country who seek to carry out this process will have to ensure that they have all the conditions required by the different license agencies.

What is the document that everyone must present in order to apply for this driver’s license

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), one of the essential requirements to obtain this document is to prove that you have a Social Security number (SNN)

To meet this requirement, the following may be presented

SSA card

W-2 form.

SSA-1099 form

Form 1099 issued by entities other than Social Security

Pay stub that includes the applicant’s name and Social Security number

This step allows the person’s identity to be verified before the license is issued.

Other requirements that must be met in order to apply for a driver’s license of this type

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) specifies that the following will be requested

Full legal name

Date of birth

Two proofs of primary residence

Legal status in the United States

It is essential to note that additional requirements may be demanded in each state, so the advice is to verify that all necessary documents are gathered before going to the office to avoid any delay or rejection.

What are the uses of this type of driver’s license

The Real ID driver’s license meets all the security criteria established by the Real ID law, so it is accepted for different official uses such as

Entering certain federal facilities

Accessing nuclear power plants

Boarding federally regulated commercial flights

For this reason, it is one of the most commonly used documents when boarding domestic flights and complying with TSA checks.