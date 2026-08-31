When it comes to keeping the bathroom clean there are several tricks to prevent the buildup of limescale, mineral residue and stains. One of the most popular on social media consists of filling the toilet bowl with ice cubes and adding white vinegar .

This method became popular because it is simple and inexpensive, using ingredients that are usually available at home. The combination aims to take advantage of the cleaning action of vinegar and complement the process with the movement of the ice cubes inside the toilet.

What placing ice cubes with vinegar in the toilet is for

This trick serves to help remove stains and accumulated mineral deposits from the walls of the toilet bowl.

White vinegar, for its part, contains acetic acid, so it can be used as a cleaning product for the toilet and to loosen residue. The ice moves through the bowl as it melts and helps remove stuck-on dirt and odors.

How to clean the toilet with the trick of placing ice cubes with vinegar

To use this trick safely, the following steps should be followed:

Place approximately three cups of ice cubes inside the toilet bowl. Add half a cup of white vinegar directly over the ice. Let the mixture sit for about 10 minutes. If visible stains remain, scrub the inner walls with the toilet brush. After the time has passed, flush to dispose of everything.

Do not mix vinegar with bleach or other chemical cleaners.

Why it is recommended to place ice cubes with vinegar in the toilet

This cleaning method is economical and easy to apply to complement regular bathroom cleaning. Vinegar can be used to clean the bowl, while brushing and the mechanical movement of the ice help remove accumulated dirt.

The use of ice became popular on social media after several content creators claimed that the cubes help move residue as they melt.