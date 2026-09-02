Not yielding to a pedestrian is not just a matter of courtesy: it is a traffic violation that adds points and, combined with other fines, can end in the loss of the driver’s license.

Through the points system, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) evaluates each driver’s record and, when this violation is added to other violations, it can begin the process of suspending the driving permit.

How many points does not yielding add

In New York, one of the states with the strictest point system, not yielding, including yielding to a pedestrian in the crosswalk, adds 3 points to the driving record. Although it is not one of the violations that adds the most points, it is easily combined with other frequent offenses.

It is important to remember that the pedestrian has the right of way at corners and crosswalks, and that not respecting it not only generates points, but is also one of the main causes of pedestrian accidents, which is why the authorities monitor it closely.

How many violations leave you without a license

Here is the key point. The DMV does not suspend the license for a single fine, but it does evaluate the accumulation of points over a certain period. In New York, the system works like this: