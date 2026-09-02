Keeping the dishwasher in optimal condition is one of the factors that contributes most to its useful life. To do this, it should be cleaned periodically to prevent the buildup of residue, grease, moisture, and detergent, components that can generate bad odors and less effective cleaning.

One of the tricks for carrying out frequent cleanings of the dishwasher and preventing bad odors from getting into dishes, glasses and other utensils placed inside consists of spraying white vinegar inside this appliance.

What spraying vinegar inside the dishwasher is for

Spraying vinegar inside the dishwasher is a home trick to complement maintenance cleaning. The acidity of the product can help loosen grease residue, stuck-on remains, and mineral deposits that build up on internal surfaces.

Mainly, it helps to:

Reduce bad odors.

Remove accumulated grease and dirt.

Fight mineral deposits and whitish marks.

Make cleaning certain parts easier.

Keep the interior clean.

Spraying vinegar in the dishwasher: How do you clean the inside of this machine?

First, dishes, glasses and cutlery should be removed and the dishwasher left completely empty.

Check the filter and drain area to remove any food remains that may have accumulated. Clean the walls, trays and accessible areas with a damp cloth. Spray vinegar inside and, if a deeper clean is desired, place two cups of vinegar in a dishwasher-safe container and run a full cycle without detergent.

Why is it important to keep the dishwasher clean?

Like other appliances designed to clean, the dishwasher can accumulate food remains and mineral deposits from the water on the door and other parts.

When too much residue builds up, bad odors can appear and the effectiveness of each wash can be reduced.

It is advisable to remove visible residue, keep the spray arms clear and check the filter.