Foreigners who wish to enter the United States for business and tourism reasons have different options to obtain a permit that authorizes entry. The most common and widely used is the B1/B2 Visa, which allows stays of up to 90 days and does not authorize any activity other than those certified.

On the other hand, there is also the Electronic Travel Authorization (ESTA), a digital permit that citizens of countries belonging to the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) of the United States can apply for. It can also be used for tourism and business trips, and allows legal stays of up to 90 days.

ESTA form: What is it and who can access it?

The Electronic Travel Authorization is a system administered by the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) and helps determine whether a traveler is eligible to enter the United States under the Visa Waiver Program.

It is an authorization processed before the trip that allows you to board the plane or present yourself at a U.S. port of entry without having to apply for a B1/B2 visa.

Those who meet the following requirements will be able to access it:

Be citizens or nationals of a country participating in the Visa Waiver Program.

Have a biometric passport.

Travel for tourism, business, or transit.

Stay in the United States 90 days or less .

Comply with all the program’s immigration conditions.

Which countries are part of the United States Visa Waiver Program?

The countries included in this program are, until the next update:

Andorra

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brunei

Chile

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

San Marino

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

Step by step: How do you apply for an ESTA?

To apply for an ESTA, the process must be completed online through the official website of the United States Government:

Complete the electronic application. Enter personal and passport details. Enter trip details. Answer some security and eligibility questions. Pay the fee. Wait for the application decision.

Neither the visa nor the ESTA guarantees entry into the country, since the final decision is made by the immigration officer.