White vinegar is one of the most versatile ingredients in the home and, although it is usually used for cleaning floors, the kitchen or the bathroom, there is a little-known method that has begun to gain popularity: spraying vinegar on the mattress.

This simple, accessible trick has spread because of its usefulness for disinfecting, neutralizing odors, removing moisture, and preventing the appearance of small pests.

What is vinegar applied to the mattress for?

The mattress often accumulates odors, dust and dirt that are not always removed with basic cleaning. This is where vinegar comes in, a key ally that helps improve bedroom hygiene, prolongs the mattress’s useful life, and contributes to achieving deeper and healthier rest.

One of the main reasons to use vinegar in this area is its ability to disinfect and neutralize odors. Although it does not remove stains completely, vinegar softens dirt and acts as a natural neutralizer, ideal for closed or poorly ventilated spaces.

In addition, this method is used as a repellent for small insects. The acidic aroma of white vinegar helps drive away pests that usually hide in less visible areas. That is why spraying vinegar on the mattress can be a practical alternative to more invasive chemical products.

How to apply it correctly

To take full advantage of its benefits, it is enough to prepare a simple mixture of white vinegar and water in a spray bottle. Then, it is recommended to spray it on the mattress, let it sit for at least one hour, vacuum or scrub the stains, and let it dry.

The ideal is to apply the mixture on both sides of the mattress and wait for it to dry completely before putting it back on the bed.

How often should the mattress be cleaned?

Keeping the mattress clean is key to avoiding stains, mites, moisture, and premature wear . Although for a long time it was believed that it should not be touched, the reality is that it requires periodic care.

With simple habits, such as airing it out every day for 15 to 20 minutes and changing the sheets once a week, it is possible to prolong its useful life, improve bedroom hygiene, and sleep much better.

As for cleaning frequency, it is recommended to vacuum the mattress every 7 or 15 days to remove dust and particles that encourage the appearance of mites. In addition, it is important to wash the mattress protector every 15 days or once a month, since it acts as the first barrier against dirt.