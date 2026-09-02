For years, the shower curtain has been one of the most common solutions for keeping water inside a bathtub. It is inexpensive, easy to install and practical, but it can also make a bathroom look less modern. Now, homeowners looking for a more sophisticated alternative can replace the traditional curtain with a folding glass bathtub door.

One option highlighted by House Digest is the Triton framed bath screen tub door, available through Home Depot. Unlike a conventional curtain, this system uses tempered glass panels installed directly on the bathtub. The panels are framed in black, with a chrome option also available, giving the bathroom a more contemporary appearance.

A different way to enclose the bathtub

The main feature of the system is its four-panel folding design. Instead of remaining permanently across the bathtub, the glass panels can fold toward the wall when the shower is not being used. That makes it possible to access the entire tub more easily when taking a bath or cleaning.

The unit measures approximately 44⅜ inches wide by 55 inches tall, making it suitable for standard-size bathtubs. It can also be installed on either side depending on the location of the showerhead, adding some flexibility during installation.

Magnific

The biggest difference compared with a basic curtain is the price. The glass enclosure costs around $300, considerably more than a traditional shower curtain. However, the higher upfront cost comes with a more permanent fixture that can change the appearance of the entire bathroom.

Why some homeowners are choosing glass

One of the advantages of a glass panel is that it does not visually close off the bathtub in the same way as an opaque curtain. Because the glass remains transparent, more of the bathroom can be seen, which can make a smaller space feel more open and spacious.

It also allows natural or artificial light to pass through the shower area. A traditional curtain can create a darker enclosure, while transparent glass helps maintain a brighter appearance.

There is, however, one trade-off: because the glass does not hide the bathtub area, clutter and bottles remain visible. Keeping the shower organized therefore becomes more important.

Cleaning can also be easier

Maintenance is another factor to consider. Shower-curtain liners can eventually develop mold and mildew, particularly when they remain damp for long periods. According to the House Digest article, liners may need to be replaced as frequently as every two months, depending on their condition and use.

The glass door, on the other hand, can be cleaned using diluted vinegar and water to help remove residue and mineral deposits. A squeegee or soft sponge can then be used to finish the job.

That does not mean glass is maintenance-free. Water spots and mineral buildup can still appear, particularly in areas with hard water. Regularly wiping the panels can help keep them looking clean.