United States authorities detail for all new applicants for Real ID driver’s licenses all the mandatory requirements that must be met so that the process can be carried out.

In that sense, citizens of Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, New York, Chicago or any other territory in the country who seek to complete this process will have to make sure they have all the conditions required by the different licensing agencies .

This is the document everyone must present in order to apply for this driver’s license

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), one of the essential requirements to obtain this document is to show that you have a Social Security number (SSN)

To meet this requirement, you may present

W-2 form.

SSA-1099 form

1099 form issued by entities other than Social Security

Pay stub that includes the applicant’s name and Social Security number

This step allows the person’s identity to be verified before the license is issued.

What other requirements must be met in order to obtain a driver’s license of this type

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) specifies that the following will be requested

Full legal name

Date of birth

Two proofs of primary residence

Legal status in the United States

It is essential to note that additional requirements may be imposed in each state, so the advice is to verify that all necessary documents are gathered before going to the office in order to avoid any delay or rejection.

What are the uses of this type of driver’s license

The Real ID driver’s license meets all the security criteria established by the Real ID Act, so it is accepted for different official uses such as

Entering certain federal facilities

Accessing nuclear power plants

Boarding commercial flights regulated by the federal government

For this reason, it is one of the most commonly used documents when boarding domestic flights and complying with TSA checks.