The bathroom, relegated for years to the functional, is beginning to be transformed by innovations that completely change the daily experience. In that context, smart toilets have ceased to be a rarity and are positioning themselves as one of the strongest global trends heading into 2026.

What once seemed exclusive to luxury hotels or Asian destinations is now advancing in homes around the world, driven by the search for greater comfort, hygiene, and efficiency.

Smart toilets: how they work and why their use is expanding globally

The well-known washlets were born in Japan, but their growth is now international. They are devices that combine the functions of a toilet and a bidet in a single unit, incorporating advanced technology to improve personal hygiene.

Among their main features are water-cleaning systems with adjustable settings, which allow temperature, pressure, and direction to be adjusted. Added to this are functions such as warm-air drying, heated seats, and automatic sensors that detect the user’s presence.

The advancement of this technology responds to a broader trend in smart homes, where every element aims to optimize everyday life. Architects and designers already consider them part of the standard in modern projects.

Goodbye to toilet paper: the global trend that is gaining momentum

One of the most disruptive changes brought by smart toilets is the possible reduction—or even elimination—of toilet paper. The use of water allows for a more thorough cleaning compared with traditional methods.

In addition to improving hygiene, this technology reduces direct contact and is more skin-friendly. Many models also include antibacterial systems and self-cleaning programs that raise the sanitary level.

From an environmental perspective, the impact is also significant. Less paper consumption means a reduction in the demand for natural resources, making washlets an option aligned with sustainability trends.

Benefits, maintenance, and the future of the modern bathroom

Beyond the innovative factor, smart toilets provide comfort and efficiency in daily use. The automation of functions simplifies the routine, while advanced materials help keep the equipment hygienic.

However, cleaning remains essential. Even with automatic systems, it is important to maintain a disinfection routine to prevent the buildup of bacteria and odors.

The global growth of washlets marks a profound change in household habits. The integration of technology in the bathroom not only redefines personal hygiene, but also anticipates a future in which every detail of the home will be designed to offer a more comfortable, efficient, and sustainable experience.