The calendar once again marks one of the dates that every year raises questions among millions of people in the United States. After several months on daylight saving time, the country will return to standard time in November 2026, so the clocks will have to be changed again.

The date is already set: on Sunday, November 1, 2026, Daylight Saving Time will end in most of the United States. During the early morning, clocks will be set back one hour.

When does the time change in the United States?

The next time change will be on November 1, 2026. In places that observe daylight saving time, when the clock reaches 2:00 a.m., it will go back to 1:00 a.m.

In other words, residents will have an extra hour that morning.

The change also means there will be more light during the early morning hours, while sunset will come about an hour earlier.

Current regulations establish that daylight saving time begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November. This schedule has been in effect since 2007.

Which states will have to set their clocks back one hour?

The change will affect practically all states that currently observe daylight saving time.

These include:

New York

Florida

California

Texas

Illinois

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

Georgia

Arizona , partially

Washington

Colorado

Michigan

Massachusetts

Ohio

Virginia

In states with more than one time zone, the change occurs according to the corresponding local time.

Which states do not change the time?

Not all of the United States changes its clocks.

Hawaii keeps the same schedule all year, and most of Arizona also does not observe daylight saving time. The exception is the part of Arizona that belongs to the Navajo Nation, which does observe the change.

U.S. territories such as Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands also do not observe daylight saving time.

Why does the United States change the time?

Daylight Saving Time aims to make better use of natural light during certain times of the year. During the summer period, clocks are set forward one hour and sunset happens later.

In November the opposite happens: daylight saving time ends and standard time begins again.

That is why the early morning of November 1, 2026 will be particularly long in places where the change applies: after reaching 2:00 a.m., the clock will go back to 1:00 a.m.

Do the clocks have to be changed manually?

Cell phones, computers, and many Internet-connected devices usually update the time automatically. However, wall clocks, alarm clocks, appliances, and other devices that do not have automatic updates may require a manual adjustment.

For that reason, it is recommended to check the time before starting the day on Sunday, November 1.

When will the time change again?

Once daylight saving time ends in November, the next change in most of the United States will be in March 2027, when clocks will be set forward one hour again. The current system establishes that this happens on the second Sunday in March.