The Form I-512 , known as Advance Parole, allows Green Card applicants, DACA recipients, and some holders of temporary status to leave the United States and re-enter without their pending immigration process being considered abandoned. It is issued by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) through Form I-131.

The document does not replace a visa or authorize entry into the country for those who are abroad: it is exclusively for people who are already in the U.S. with a pending application. Its validity usually lasts up to one year, although USCIS recommends that trips not exceed 90 days.

Who can travel with Form I-512 and what documents do they need?

The benefit applies to three main groups: those adjusting their status to obtain a Green Card, DACA recipients who travel for educational, work, or humanitarian reasons, and some TPS holders. In all cases, the pending application must remain active at the time of travel.

To apply, the applicant submits Form I-131 along with official identification, proof of the pending process, two recent passport-style photos, and supporting documentation justifying the trip if applicable. Before leaving the country, it is advisable to gather:

Copy of valid identification (passport or driver’s license)

Proof of the pending application, such as the receipt for Form I-485

Two passport-style photos taken within the last 30 days

Additional documentation if the trip is for humanitarian reasons

What happens if the trip is made without authorization or the document expires outside the U.S.?

Traveling before USCIS approves Advance Parole can be interpreted as abandoning the pending application, including an ongoing Green Card process. That is why the recommendation is to wait for formal approval before buying tickets or leaving the country.