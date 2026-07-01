The federal government of the United States maintains in force a rule that allows the issuance or renewal of a passport to be blocked for those who accumulate a significant debt with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The provision is part of federal law and authorizes the State Department to act when the IRS certifies that a taxpayer has a seriously delinquent tax debt.

In those cases, the application for a new passport may be rejected and, in certain circumstances, an already valid document may also be revoked.

What debt can make the United States block your passport?

According to the IRS, a person may be certified for having a “seriously delinquent tax debt” when they meet certain legal conditions.

For 2026, the amount exceeds USD 66,000, including taxes, interest, and penalties. However, it is not enough to simply owe that sum: in addition, the IRS must have filed a tax lien or started a levy process to collect the debt.

Once the certification is made, the agency notifies the State Department, which can:

Deny the issuance of a new passport.

Reject the renewal of the document.

Revoke a valid passport, depending on the circumstances of the case.

Who will not be affected by this IRS measure

Not all taxpayers with tax debts are covered by the rule.

The IRS explains that it will not certify those who:

Maintain an approved payment plan and are up to date.

Have reached an Offer in Compromise accepted by the agency.

Have the collection process suspended due to certain legal protections.

Are in bankruptcy proceedings .

Have been declared in economic hardship , so the debt is considered temporarily uncollectible.

Are located in a federal disaster area or meet other exceptions provided by law.

What happens if the passport has already been blocked due to an IRS debt

When the IRS certifies a seriously delinquent debt, the taxpayer receives a CP508C Notice, informing them that the case was referred to the State Department.

To reverse that situation, the agency states that it is necessary to fully resolve the debt or reach a payment alternative accepted by the IRS . Once the situation is regularized, the agency notifies the State Department so it can remove the corresponding certification.

In cases of people who are already outside the United States, the State Department may issue a passport with limited validity that allows them to return to the country, although it will not issue a full passport until the tax issue is resolved.

How to avoid the Government blocking the passport

The IRS recommends acting before the debt is certified. Among the main alternatives to avoid restrictions on the passport are: