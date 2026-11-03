The State Department sets different passport application fees, depending on the type of document requested and any additional services selected, such as expedited processing, among others.

It also sets different requirements for each application, so not everyone who already has a passport will be able to renew it. Likewise, not everyone can renew online unless they meet the specific eligibility conditions for that option.

How much does it cost to renew a U.S. passport?

Eligible U.S. citizens can renew online or by mail without having to pay an additional acceptance fee, unlike first-time applicants.

Current prices are:

Passport book: $130.

Passport card: $30.

Passport book and card: $160.

According to the State Department, those who choose to renew online must pay by credit or debit card, while those applying by mail must use a check or money order.

Who can renew a passport online?

According to the State Department, U.S. citizens can renew their passport online as long as they meet the following requirements:

Be 25 or older.

Have a passport issued for a 10-year validity period.

Have a passport that expires within the next year or expired less than five years ago.

Not need to change personal information, such as name or sex.

Not plan to travel for at least six weeks after submitting the application.

Be physically in a U.S. state or territory when completing the application.

Have the previous passport in hand, undamaged and not reported lost or stolen.

This option is limited to routine service, not expedited service.

What should people who do not meet the requirements for online renewal do?

People who do not meet the conditions to renew a passport online will need to review other options, depending on their individual situation.

Renew by mail: They can use Form DS-82 if they meet the other requirements for this process.

In-person application: Those who do not qualify to renew must apply for a new passport using Form DS-11 at an authorized acceptance facility.

Urgent application: Those who need to travel soon can look into other in-person options at passport agencies or centers.

Other passport application costs

The State Department sets the following passport-related fees: