Having a valid photo ID is one of the document requirements imposed by the State Department for anyone applying for a U.S. passport, as long as the application is filed after age 18.
In this context, applicants should bring one that meets the requirements to be considered acceptable, as well as the format conditions and the photocopies requested to support this documentation.
What the three requirements are for a U.S. photo ID to apply for a passport
The authorities say that, to complete the application without problems, the ID presented by applicants must meet the following three requirements:
- Be a physical document (while some states have digital IDs, such as mobile IDs or virtual driver’s licenses, none of those alternatives is accepted).
- Include a photo of the applicant
- Have been issued by the government
Examples of IDs that can be submitted for the application
- Valid physical driver’s license
- Certificate of naturalization
- Certificate of citizenship
- Government employee ID
- Military ID
- Permanent resident card
It is important to note that when applying for a passport outside your state of residence, you must present an additional ID that also shows the applicant’s photo, full name, date of birth and the document’s issue date.
Required photocopies for the application: what they should be like
The photocopies submitted must also meet strict requirements, such as:
- Be on white paper
- Be standard size, 8.5′' x 11′'
- Be printed on only one side of the page
- Not show the ID in reduced size
All the steps to apply for a U.S. passport
Those who need to complete this application for the first time, will have to:
- Fill out the entire DS-11 form and print it
- Present proof of U.S. citizenship, also in physical form
- Bring a photo ID that meets the requirements above
- Provide the required photocopies
- Submit an acceptable photo
- Find a passport acceptance facility and pay the fees
The adult U.S. passport, whether in booklet or card form, is valid for a maximum of 10 years.