Having a valid photo ID is one of the document requirements imposed by the State Department for anyone applying for a U.S. passport, as long as the application is filed after age 18.

In this context, applicants should bring one that meets the requirements to be considered acceptable, as well as the format conditions and the photocopies requested to support this documentation.

What the three requirements are for a U.S. photo ID to apply for a passport

The authorities say that, to complete the application without problems, the ID presented by applicants must meet the following three requirements:

Be a physical document (while some states have digital IDs, such as mobile IDs or virtual driver’s licenses, none of those alternatives is accepted).

Include a photo of the applicant

Have been issued by the government

Examples of IDs that can be submitted for the application

Valid physical driver’s license

Certificate of naturalization

Certificate of citizenship

Government employee ID

Military ID

Permanent resident card

It is important to note that when applying for a passport outside your state of residence, you must present an additional ID that also shows the applicant’s photo, full name, date of birth and the document’s issue date.

Required photocopies for the application: what they should be like

The photocopies submitted must also meet strict requirements, such as:

Be on white paper

Be standard size, 8.5′' x 11′'

Be printed on only one side of the page

Not show the ID in reduced size

All the steps to apply for a U.S. passport

Those who need to complete this application for the first time, will have to:

Fill out the entire DS-11 form and print it

Present proof of U.S. citizenship, also in physical form

Bring a photo ID that meets the requirements above

Provide the required photocopies

Submit an acceptable photo

Find a passport acceptance facility and pay the fees