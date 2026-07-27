Keeping clothes with a pleasant scent for several days is one of the main goals when washing garments. Although many people turn to fabric softener or fabric perfumes, home tricks help prolong the feeling of freshness.

One of the most popular is using white vinegar to remove detergent and fabric softener residues that may remain attached to the fabric. It promotes a feeling of freshness and helps neutralize persistent odors.

How do you use white vinegar during rinsing?

The trick is to add approximately half a cup of distilled white vinegar to the fabric softener compartment of the washing machine so it is released during the rinse cycle.

It is important to use only distilled white vinegar and respect the recommended amounts. In addition, it should not be mixed with bleach or other cleaning products. Once the wash is finished, the ideal thing is to remove the clothes immediately and let them dry completely to enhance the feeling of freshness.

Why do they recommend this trick?

Many people use white vinegar during rinsing because it helps remove detergent residues and other residues that can cause garments to retain odors over time. By leaving the fibers cleaner, clothes tend to keep a feeling of freshness longer.