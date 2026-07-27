Wrinkles are one of the most common problems after washing clothes, especially when garments stay in the washing machine for a long time or are dried in any way. Although the iron and dryer are usually the most commonly used solutions, they are not always available or practical.

However, there is a simple method that can help reduce wrinkles in just a few minutes. You only need a spray bottle with water and a hanger to gently stretch the fabric while it dries.

How can you reduce wrinkles in clothes without using a dryer or iron?

Hang the garment on a hanger and proceed to spray a fine mist of water on the most wrinkled areas, without soaking it. Then, gently stretch the fabric with your hands from different points to help the fibers regain their shape.

Let the garment air-dry in a well-ventilated place. As the water evaporates, slight wrinkles usually lessen naturally, especially in fabrics like cotton, polyester, or blends of both.

Why do they recommend this trick?

This method is one of the most widely used because it does not require appliances or special products and can be applied in just a few minutes. In addition, by slightly dampening the fibers and stretching them before drying, many garments regain a neater appearance without the need for ironing.

For best results, it is also recommended to remove clothes from the washing machine as soon as the cycle ends, shake out each garment before hanging it, and avoid letting it dry completely wrinkled, since this makes it easier for folds to form that are harder to remove.