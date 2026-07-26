Travelers planning to enter the United States through the airports of Dallas, Atlanta, New York, or New Jersey must check in advance that their passport is valid and meets the conditions required by immigration authorities.

An expired passport or one that does not meet the requirements can prevent boarding or entry into the country, even before reaching border control.

What happens at Dallas airports if the passport is expired

In Dallas, all international passengers must present the immigration documents required by U.S. authorities to enter or leave the country.

In general, foreign travelers need a valid, current passport , as well as the corresponding visa or immigration authorization depending on their nationality.

If the document does not meet these requirements, airlines may prevent boarding and immigration authorities have the power to deny entry.

However, there is an important exception: a U.S. visa that is still valid can be used even if it is in an expired passport, as long as the traveler also presents a new valid passport and both documents meet the conditions established by the authorities.

Atlanta applies the same controls for entering the United States

The rules in force at Atlanta airport follow the federal immigration laws of the United States.

This means that all international travelers must present:

Valid passport.

Visa or corresponding immigration authorization.

The documentation required according to their nationality.

If any of these documents do not meet the requirements, the airline may deny boarding or the authorities may prevent entry into U.S. territory.

As in Dallas, a valid visa stamped in an expired passport remains usable if the passenger also presents a new valid passport.

New York and New Jersey also require current documentation

The international airports of New York and New Jersey maintain exactly the same federal immigration controls.

Authorities check that foreign travelers have a valid passport, in addition to the documentation needed to enter or leave the United States.

If an expired document or one that does not meet the required conditions is presented, the passenger may be prevented from traveling, even if they already have confirmed reservations and tickets.

However, authorities remind travelers that a valid U.S. visa remains valid even if it is stamped in an expired passport, as long as the traveler also carries a new valid passport.

What documents are checked before allowing boarding or entry

Before authorizing an international trip, both airlines and immigration authorities usually verify different requirements.

Among the main checks are:

Valid passport in good condition.

Identity document when applicable.

Match between the ticket details and the passport.

Valid visa or immigration authorization.

Additional forms or requirements demanded by the destination country.

Checking the passport’s validity before traveling is one of the most important recommendations to avoid delays, boarding denial, or rejection during immigration controls at any of these U.S. airports.