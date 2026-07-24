The United States maintains a mechanism that allows certain travelers to enter legally without a traditional U.S. visa.

However, this benefit is not available to everyone and applies only to those who meet the requirements established by the immigration authorities.

What is Form DSP-150 and what is it for?

The DSP-150 Form, also known as the Border Crossing Card (BCC) or Border Crossing Card, is a document issued by the United States Government that allows certain citizens to enter legally without needing to apply for a traditional U.S. visa for certain trips.

The card combines the function of an identification document and immigration authorization for temporary trips under the conditions established by U.S. authorities.

It does not replace a visa in all cases, and its use is subject to specific limitations related to the purpose of the trip , the length of stay, and the authorized area.

Who can enter the United States with Form DSP-150?

The benefit is directed exclusively to people who obtain a valid Border Crossing Card and meet all immigration requirements established by the U.S. Government.

To use this document, it is necessary to:

Obtain the approved DSP-150 Form (Border Crossing Card) .

Meet the immigration conditions established by the United States.

Use the card only under the modalities permitted by current regulations.

Respect the limits on stay and movement authorized by the authorities.

Does the DSP-150 completely replace the U.S. visa?

No. Although it allows legal entry without a traditional U.S. visa in certain cases, the DSP-150 does not replace all types of visas.

Its use is limited to the conditions set by the United States Government and does not authorize any kind of trip or any length of stay.

For that reason, those planning to enter the country should first check whether this document is sufficient for their particular situation or whether they need to request another type of immigration authorization.

How to obtain Form DSP-150

The Border Crossing Card must be processed through the official procedure established by U.S. consular authorities.

During the process, applicants must:

Complete the corresponding application.

Submit the required documentation.

Comply with the checks established by U.S. authorities.

Wait for approval before using the document to enter the country.

Obtaining the DSP-150 Form does not eliminate the obligation to comply with all current immigration rules, so the authorities retain the power to authorize or deny entry at each border crossing.