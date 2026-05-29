Tickets for the 2026 World Cup at $50 exist and are real: New York City confirmed an agreement with FIFA that allows access to 1,000 tickets at that price for the matches that will be played on U.S. soil. However, there is a disqualifying condition that determines who can enter: only New York residents qualify for the lottery.

The announcement was made by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who worked with FIFA President Gianni Infantino since March to finalize the agreement. The tickets come from the New York-New Jersey host committee’s own allocation, which bought them from FIFA at list price.

How can you get World Cup 2026 tickets for $50?

Residents of New York who want to take part must register for the lottery, which closes this Saturday, May 30 at midnight.

Entries open every day at 10 a.m. and one entry per person per day is allowed. Winners will be notified on June 3 by email and will have 48 hours to buy up to two tickets. Participants must be at least 15 years old.

The 1,000 tickets will be distributed across five group-stage matches and two knockout-round matches — excluding the final on July 19 —, with about 150 tickets per match. In addition, the city will offer free round-trip bus transportation to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Winners will receive their tickets in person when boarding the bus, a condition agreed with FIFA to ensure the tickets reach the people who will actually attend.

How significant is the offer compared with the actual ticket price?

To gauge the value of the agreement, just compare: at the time of the announcement, the cheapest available tickets for the New York-New Jersey matches on FIFA’s official website were around $1,550, while on the FIFA Marketplace —the official resale portal— there were options for less than $400. Against those values, the $50 price represents exceptional access to the tournament.

Even so, the scale of the program is limited. The 1,000 available tickets equal 0.17% of the tickets at stake for those seven matches, according to calculations released by Democratic lawmakers in New Jersey, who questioned the measure’s real reach and asked FIFA for a broader price cut for all fans.