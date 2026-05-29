The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States details on its official website the circumstances in which its certified agents can visit a taxpayer to ensure compliance with their obligations.

In these cases, although advance notice is usually given, the agency explains in detail the steps recipients of these visits must follow to ensure they are legitimate.

Under what circumstances does the IRS send its officials to verify compliance with tax obligations

According to the agency, federal agents may visit a taxpayer’s home or business in the following situations

Revenue agents: advance notice is sent. In these cases, officers may review records to verify that all income has been reported correctly.

Collection agents: advance notice is sent. The officials are directly involved in the collection process and explain to each taxpayer the risks of not paying on time.

Special agents: their visits are carried out without prior notice as part of investigations related to tax crimes.

Fuel inspectors: they only visit regulated industrial sites where taxable fuel is produced.

What credentials must IRS officials always carry

In the case of collection officials, revenue agents, and fuel inspectors, all carry an IRS-issued credential and an HSPD-12 card. In both cases, the serial number and employee photo can be identified.

Taxpayers who receive the visit may ask revenue agents and fuel inspectors for additional identification . These latter officials also always wear uniforms and travel in official vehicles.

On the other hand, IRS special investigative agents must present police credentials without exception.