United States, Brazil, and Argentina have positioned themselves, thanks to their activities and attractions, as three highly touristy destinations, year after year among the favorites of millions of visitors.

In this sense, those who wish to travel to any of these countries will first have to make sure they meet an essential requirement with their passports or entry documents: that they are all valid and fit to be presented.

Checking that all requirements are met is essential so that, if needed, the document can be renewed in time before traveling, because otherwise both airlines and immigration authorities may prevent the transfer from taking place .

United States: important information for all people who must travel to this destination

The United States requires all travelers to present a fully valid travel document for the entire planned stay in the country and for an additional six months from the date of departure, with the exception of the nations that are part of the so-called “6-Month Club”, which only need to present a valid passport for the duration of the trip.

It is important to note that having an acceptable passport is not only necessary for the time of travel but also to be able to process all the required prior documents, such as the U.S. visa or the ESTA authorization, for example.

Brazil: important information for all people who must travel to this destination

In the case of Brazil, all visitors are also required to present a valid travel document, such as a passport.

For the countries that are part of Mercosur, presenting a passport is exempt, but a physical identity card must be presented, issued within the last 10 years, and whose photo clearly identifies the holder.

If traveling for any reason other than tourism, presenting a passport is mandatory.

Argentina: important information for all people who must travel to this destination

Argentina, like the previous cases, also requires visitors to present a current passport to be allowed entry into the country, or a valid ID card for any tourist from Brazil, Bolivia, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, Peru, Venezuela, Ecuador, and Colombia.

Other documents and aspects that authorities generally check

For their part, in general, before authorizing international travel, the authorities will take other basic aspects into account, such as