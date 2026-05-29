Mixing olive oil, rosemary, and orange peel is a practical and natural option that all lovers of naturally scenting the rooms in their home can use.

This homemade trick can be put into practice easily with ingredients found in most kitchens, allowing you to create a fresh and long-lasting homemade air freshener.

Mixing olive oil, rosemary, and orange peel: what it is for and why it is recommended

This mixture mainly works as a natural air freshener and odor neutralizer. The oil is the base that allows the scent to last, the rosemary adds a herbal note, and the orange peel provides the citrus touch to balance it.

The ideal is to place the mixture in open glass jars or in unplugged homemade diffusers, to ensure that the spaces are always scented.

Main benefits of mixing olive oil, rosemary, and orange peels

Putting this mixture into practice allows:

To scent rooms, adding a fresh and herbal aroma

To neutralize bad odors in enclosed spaces

To help neutralize strong odors, such as those from oily foods

To create a pleasant atmosphere

How to prepare this homemade mixture step by step

To put this preparation into practice, you will need:

Choose a small or medium glass jar

Add oil up to 20%

Add orange peels to taste ; the more you add, the stronger the aroma

Add rosemary to taste

Let the mixture rest so the aromas can concentrate