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Mixing olive oil, rosemary, and orange peel is a practical and natural option that all lovers of naturally scenting the rooms in their home can use.
This homemade trick can be put into practice easily with ingredients found in most kitchens, allowing you to create a fresh and long-lasting homemade air freshener.
Mixing olive oil, rosemary, and orange peel: what it is for and why it is recommended
This mixture mainly works as a natural air freshener and odor neutralizer. The oil is the base that allows the scent to last, the rosemary adds a herbal note, and the orange peel provides the citrus touch to balance it.
The ideal is to place the mixture in open glass jars or in unplugged homemade diffusers, to ensure that the spaces are always scented.
Main benefits of mixing olive oil, rosemary, and orange peels
Putting this mixture into practice allows:
- To scent rooms, adding a fresh and herbal aroma
- To neutralize bad odors in enclosed spaces
- To help neutralize strong odors, such as those from oily foods
- To create a pleasant atmosphere
How to prepare this homemade mixture step by step
To put this preparation into practice, you will need:
- Choose a small or medium glass jar
- Add oil up to 20%
- Add orange peels to taste; the more you add, the stronger the aroma
- Add rosemary to taste
- Let the mixture rest so the aromas can concentrate
The ideal is to replace the mixture with a new one when the fragrance starts to fade.