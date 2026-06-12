En esta noticia Brazil, Mexico, and Peru prohibit entry to and exit from the country for those who postpone this passport procedure

Those who want to travel abroad know how important a passport and its validity period are. It is extremely important when booking a flight to know that this document meets the necessary conditions to enter the destination country.

Likewise, if the document is not fully valid or in good condition, departure from the country could be denied for security reasons. In that sense, some countries have agreements that allow entry and exit with only the National Identity Document (DNI, as it is known in Spanish).

Brazil, Mexico, and Peru prohibit entry to and exit from the country for those who postpone this passport procedure

Although each country has its own rules for allowing entry and exit, if there is one thing almost all have in common, it is that they usually require a valid passport in good physical condition. For that reason, many may need to renew their passport before the travel date arrives to avoid delays and inconveniences.

In general, compliance with these requirements is requested:

Valid passport and in good condition.

Valid identity document in countries that allow it.

Match the ticket details and the document.

Immigration permits or visas, when applicable.

Health requirements or forms required by some destinations.

Brazil’s travel rules

The Republic of Brazil asks all foreigners who want to enter the country to present a valid passport with at least 6 months remaining of validity, a visa depending on the country of origin, a return ticket, and complete the migration pre-registration.

In the case of countries that belong to MERCOSUR, they may enter by presenting a physical and valid DNI and stay for 90 days without needing to apply for a visa. However, they must also complete the migration pre-registration.

Brazilians who wish to travel abroad must present the Identity Document (RG) issued by the Public Security Secretariats, if traveling to countries within the aforementioned agreement. If the destination is not included, they must have a valid passport with at least 6 months of validity and blank pages, and for certain destinations, they will also need to apply for a tourist visa.

Mexico’s travel rules

In the case of the Republic of Mexico, all foreigners who wish to enter will have to present a valid passport. According to the provisions of the National Immigration Institute (INM), this document is essential for entry into the country.

Additionally, it will be necessary to present a departure ticket, accommodation reservations, and proof of financial solvency, together with this document. In some cases, prior visa processing may also be requested. A key fact is that the passport must have at least six months of validity remaining from the date of entry.

Mexicans who wish to travel abroad will also have to present a passport that meets these conditions and, if applicable, the visa required by the destination country. In addition, they will be asked to complete the Statistical Form for Mexicans (FEM).

Peru’s travel rules

To be able to enter Peru, the conditions change significantly depending on whether the country of origin belongs to MERCOSUR or not. If it does, travelers may enter with only their National Identity Document (DNI), without needing to apply for a visa, according to the National Superintendence of Migration.

Stays of up to 90 days are granted, with exceptions such as Brazil and Chile, whose citizens may stay up to 180 days.

If, on the contrary, the country of origin does not belong to MERCOSUR, as is the case with the United States, it will be necessary to present:

A valid passport with a minimum validity of six months from the date of entry and in good condition.

A round-trip ticket showing the intention to leave the country.

Proof of financial solvency and a confirmed accommodation reservation.

Peruvians who want to travel abroad must present a valid Electronic Passport, unless the destination country is part of MERCOSUR and allows entry with only an identity document.