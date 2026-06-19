In the United States, students from a specific district are getting ready to begin their vacation after ending their Friday, June 18, school day, a moment that formalizes the close of the 2025-2026 school year and makes it possible to begin the break before receiving the 2026-2027 calendar.

According to what was reported by the education authorities, this schedule applies to K-12 students, who will also have an early dismissal from the different institutions on their last day of classes.

Classes are suspended on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday

Students from Wallingford Public Schools, in Connecticut, begin their vacation today, Friday, June 18, 2026, so the schools will remain closed starting next week, from Monday the 22nd onward.

Although the mega break for students begins tomorrow, Saturday, the calendar specifies that the last day educational staff must attend is Monday, the 22nd, although early dismissal is also planned.

Confirmed calendar for the 2026-2027 school year: when students return to classes

As indicated, the first day of the new school year is scheduled for Thursday, August 27, since Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of that week will be used for professional development days.

It is important to note that, as specified, the first 7 lost days will be made up at the end of the school year. There will then be 182 school days for students and 186 working days for teachers.