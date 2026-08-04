Travelers planning to enter the United States through Dallas, Atlanta, New York, or New Jersey airports must make sure their passport is valid and meets the requirements established by immigration authorities.

If the document is expired or does not meet the required conditions, the passenger could face problems before traveling, such as being unable to board the plane or having problems when trying to enter the country.

What happens at Dallas airports if the passport is expired

In Dallas, all international passengers must present the immigration documents required by U.S. authorities to enter or leave the country.

In general terms, foreign travelers need a valid and current passport , in addition to the visa or immigration authorization corresponding to their nationality.

If the document does not meet these requirements, airlines can prevent boarding and immigration authorities have the power to deny entry.

However, there is an important exception: a U.S. visa that remains valid can be used even if it is in an expired passport, as long as the traveler also presents a new valid passport and both documents meet the conditions set by the authorities.

Atlanta applies the same checks for entering the United States

The rules in force at Atlanta airport are based on U.S. federal immigration law.

This means that all international travelers must present:

Current passport.

Visa or corresponding immigration authorization.

The documentation required according to their nationality.

If any of these documents do not meet the requirements, the airline may deny boarding or the authorities may prevent entry into U.S. territory.

As in Dallas, a valid visa stamped in an expired passport remains usable if the passenger also presents a new valid passport.

New York and New Jersey also require current documentation

The international airports of New York and New Jersey maintain exactly the same federal immigration controls.

Authorities check that foreign travelers have a valid passport, in addition to the documentation needed to enter or leave the United States.

If an expired document is presented or one that does not meet the required conditions, the passenger may be prevented from traveling, even if they already have confirmed reservations and tickets.

However, the authorities remind travelers that a valid U.S. visa remains valid even if it is stamped in an expired passport, as long as the traveler also carries a new valid passport.

Which documents are reviewed before allowing boarding or entry

Before authorizing an international trip, both airlines and immigration authorities usually verify different requirements.

Among the main checks are:

Current passport in good condition.

Identity document when applicable.

Match between the ticket details and the passport.

Valid visa or immigration authorization.

Additional forms or requirements imposed by the destination country.

Checking the passport validity before traveling is one of the most important recommendations to avoid delays, denied boarding, or rejection during immigration checks at any of these U.S. airports.