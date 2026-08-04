Rats can become a frequent problem in patios and gardens, but there is a natural alternative that many people do not know about.

Three aromatic plants are recommended by pest specialists because their strong smells can act as a barrier to prevent the presence of these rodents without resorting to chemicals.

Mint: a scent that bothers rodents

Mint is one of the best-known aromatic plants for keeping rats and mice away. Its strong fragrance, especially when its essential oils are released by touching its leaves, can work as a deterrent for these animals.

One of the advantages of this plant is that it requires little care and can be grown both in the ground and in pots.

To make the most of its scent, it is usually recommended to place it near areas where rodents may appear , such as entrances, fences, or spaces with abundant vegetation.

Lavender: the decorative plant that also helps protect the garden

Beyond being one of the most widely used plants for its fragrance and appearance, lavender can become an ally for those looking to reduce the presence of rats in outdoor spaces.

Its natural oils produce a strong fragrance that can act as a scent barrier when placed in strategic points of the garden , such as around paths, fences, or areas where animals tend to hide.

Rosemary: a hardy and easy-to-maintain option

Rosemary is another aromatic plant that can help keep rodents away thanks to its distinctive smell.

This species stands out because it needs little care, withstands different weather conditions, and can grow for long periods with proper sun exposure.

How to use these plants to prevent rats from appearing

Although aromatic plants can serve as support, experts recommend combining them with other prevention measures to keep rodents from finding shelter in the garden.

Some tips include:

Keep garbage bins closed.

Avoid leaving food scraps outdoors.

Remove accumulated leaves, wood, or materials where they can hide.

Seal possible entrances to the house.

Keep the lawn and shrubs under control.

Plants such as mint, lavender, and rosemary can become a natural alternative to complement garden care, although they do not replace professional control when there is a major infestation.