In the state of New York, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) requires its drivers to comply with the legal circulation rules within the territory, including maintaining active liability insurance coverage at all times.

Although it may seem harsh, just a few days without coverage can result in the suspension of registrations, driver’s licenses, and even the impoundment of license plates. This measure affects everyone, both foreigners and legal citizens and natives.

The United States revokes the driver’s licenses of all people whose key document has expired: important information about insurance in New York

When the insurance on a vehicle expires or is canceled, the DMV may suspend:

The vehicle registration

The license plates

The driver’s license

And additionally, impose fines and civil penalties. This can happen even if it is a car that is stored away: if it has license plates, it must be insured

Penalties: What punishments apply depending on how long you have gone without coverage?

The DMV calculates the suspension period according to the amount of time the vehicle has gone without coverage. This means that if 45 days passed without insurance, the suspension will last that long.

On the other hand, if you want to avoid the suspension, you can pay a civil fine, which is also calculated based on the days you went without being insured.

However, in this case the amount increases after a certain number of days:

Up to 30 days: 8 dollars per day

Up to 60 days: 10 dollars per day

Up to 90 days: 12 dollars per day