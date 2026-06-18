Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB 991 law , known as the Florida SAVE Act. The measure requires the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) to change the format of the state’s driver’s licenses and identification cards.

The provision requires these documents to visibly show the holder’s citizenship status. The change will begin to be applied gradually from January 1, 2027 and is already facing lawsuits from civil organizations.

What exactly changes on Florida driver’s licenses?

Starting in 2027, every new, renewed, or replaced license or ID must indicate whether the holder is a U.S. citizen. Those who are not will receive the “NC” mark (not a citizen), even if they have legal permanent residence.

The change is not retroactive. Existing licenses remain valid until they expire, and the update only takes place when the document is processed, renewed, or replaced. FLHSMV will share citizenship data with the Secretary of State.

Documents the law accepts as proof of citizenship

U.S. passport

Birth certificate

Naturalization certificate

REAL ID-compliant license

Military ID

Student IDs, public assistance IDs, and private association IDs are excluded.

How does this law affect drivers and immigrants in Florida?

The change affects naturalized residents and immigrants with legal status who have to renew their license after January 2027. Experts warn that a traffic stop could lead to additional questions for those carrying the “NC” mark.

ACLU, UnidosUS, and Latino Justice have already sued the state for considering that the law violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the Constitution. The claims point to a possible disproportionate impact on naturalized citizens and people with outdated DMV records.