The weather forecasts indicate a new severe weather episode will affect several regions of the United States this weekend.

The greatest concentration of intense storms will occur over the Plains and parts of the Midwest. In that sense, heavy rain, lightning, hail, and wind gusts capable of reaching 70 mph are expected.

Areas under alert for intense storms, rain, and wind gusts

According to experts at AccuWeather, today, Friday, could see intense storms in:

Northeast Texas.

Southern Arkansas.

The coasts of North Carolina and South Carolina.

Parts of Georgia.

The northern Gulf Coast.

For Saturday, the focus of severe weather will be concentrated from the Rockies to the Plains. It is explained that the phenomenon will occur due to the clash between a mass of warm, humid air and a mass of cooler, drier air settled over the Midwest.

Areas under storm alert include:

Parts of Nebraska.

Parts of Kansas.

Regions of the Great Plains.

Areas of the Midwest.

The Ohio Valley by Sunday.

Severe weather alert for this weekend in the United States

One of the most important threats on both Saturday and Sunday will be strong winds and hail.

Winds could reach speeds close to 70 mph, which is equivalent to approximately 70 mph in the strongest systems. Experts also indicate that the formation of some tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

On the other hand, concern remains over the possibility of flash flooding. This could occur in areas where new rainfall is added to the rain that fell in recent days.