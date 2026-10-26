People who need to carry out procedures with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the Social Security Administration (SSA), and other federal agencies will need to take into account the closure on Thursday, November 26. That day, the United States will celebrate Thanksgiving , a national holiday during which offices suspend their usual in-person service .

Why CMS, Social Security, and federal agencies close on November 26

The closure coincides with Thanksgiving Day, one of the main celebrations on the U.S. calendar that is generally observed on the fourth Thursday of November. This year, the date falls on Thursday the 26th and is part of the federal holiday calendar.

Usa.gov notes that it is a “legal holiday” on which “government offices, banks and some private-sector businesses are closed”.

The day affects in-person appointments at agencies such as CMS, SSA, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), among others. It should be noted that the closure does not mean all digital services are suspended. Website availability depends on each agency.

What day do federal agencies reopen

Friday, November 27 is generally not a federal holiday, so offices are expected to resume their regular hours that day. Although each agency may set specific service conditions.

What does Thanksgiving Day celebrate?

Thursday, November 26, marks Thanksgiving Day, a date dedicated to expressing gratitude and gathering with family and friends to share a traditional meal. It also marks the start of the holiday season, which ends on New Year’s Day.

The tradition dates back to 1621, when English settlers and Native Americans shared a celebration for the harvest. Today, millions of people gather to eat traditional dishes, while the following day, Black Friday shopping takes place.