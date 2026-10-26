While the average retiree receives a little over $2,000 per month, a small group of Social Security beneficiaries receives checks that, in 2027, exceed $5,000 a month. It is not a matter of luck: that maximum payment depends on having met very specific conditions throughout one’s working life.
How much is the maximum Social Security check in 2027 (COLA)
It is worth distinguishing between two figures, because the maximum changes depending on the age at which the benefit is claimed.
At the full retirement age, 67 years old for most of those retiring now, the maximum benefit will be $4,188 per month in 2027, according to official information from the Social Security Administration (SSA), a little more than the $4,152 in 2026.
But the highest possible payment is received by those who postpone retirement until age 70. By delaying the claim, the benefit grows thanks to the so-called delayed retirement credits. That maximum was $5,181 per month in 2026 and, for 2027, is estimated at around $5,300 once the 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is applied.
To put it in perspective, the average benefit for all retirees will be around $2,170 per month in January 2027, after the 3.6% increase. In other words, the maximum checks more than double what most people receive.
Who receives the maximum check?
Reaching that payment is not common: it is received by those who met, at the same time, three conditions throughout their working life.
- They earned a lot for many years: you must have received income equal to or above the Social Security taxable maximum, the maximum amount of wages on which contributions are paid, for at least 35 years. For 2027, that cap rises to $192,300 per year. Anyone who earned less or reached that limit for fewer years receives less.
- They contributed long enough: the benefit is calculated based on the 35 highest-earning years; if one worked fewer years, the missing years count as zero and lower the average.
- They waited to claim: claiming at the full retirement age (67) gives the maximum of $4,188. Doing so earlier permanently reduces the amount, and waiting until 70 raises it to the ceiling of nearly $5,000.