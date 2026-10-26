While the average retiree receives a little over $2,000 per month, a small group of Social Security beneficiaries receives checks that, in 2027, exceed $5,000 a month. It is not a matter of luck: that maximum payment depends on having met very specific conditions throughout one’s working life.

How much is the maximum Social Security check in 2027 (COLA)

It is worth distinguishing between two figures, because the maximum changes depending on the age at which the benefit is claimed.

At the full retirement age, 67 years old for most of those retiring now, the maximum benefit will be $4,188 per month in 2027, according to official information from the Social Security Administration (SSA), a little more than the $4,152 in 2026.

But the highest possible payment is received by those who postpone retirement until age 70. By delaying the claim, the benefit grows thanks to the so-called delayed retirement credits. That maximum was $5,181 per month in 2026 and, for 2027, is estimated at around $5,300 once the 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is applied.

To put it in perspective, the average benefit for all retirees will be around $2,170 per month in January 2027, after the 3.6% increase. In other words, the maximum checks more than double what most people receive.

Who receives the maximum check?

Reaching that payment is not common: it is received by those who met, at the same time, three conditions throughout their working life.