The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) tells all new residents of the state that they have a 30-day period to be able to change their driver’s license from another state to a NY one.

To carry out this procedure, the holder’s current license must meet certain requirements. Here we tell you what conditions they must meet and what documents will be requested.

Changing a New York driver’s license: who must do it within 30 days

The authorities specify that it is necessary to change the driver’s license within 30 days of being considered a resident in order to keep the card in order.

Eligibility will depend on the current license of the holder who moved from a state, U.S. territory or Canadian province meeting the following requirements:

Have a photo of the holder

Be valid or have expired within 24 months

Have been issued at least 6 months before a New York driver’s license is requested

It is important to consider that, according to what the DMV indicates, students from other states or countries are not considered residents, so they do not have to change their driver’s license.

How is the change procedure carried out?

The authorities specify that the procedure can only be carried out in person by going to a DMV office and, for this purpose, you will have to:

Take a DMV vision test or bring an approved report certifying that vision standards are met.

Bring and hand in the out-of-state license.

Pay the corresponding fees

Those who want to know specifically which documents they will need in each case can use the official tool to carry out their own assessment.

How long will the license that New York issues last?

Once the procedure has been completed, NY will issue a driver’s license valid for up to 5 years.