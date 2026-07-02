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- New York will temporarily revoke the driver’s licenses of those who have these fines
- Traffic fines that, if you have them even once, can cause the revocation of the driver’s license
- Other traffic fines that New York applies with their point values
- Important information for those whose driver’s license is at risk
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) explains on its official website to all drivers in the state how different traffic violations will be measured and what severity is assigned to each one.
Knowing this is essential because, in New York, fines are measured according to a point system that allows a certain maximum limit within two years. If the allowed amount is reached or exceeded, the driver’s license will be revoked temporarily by the authorities.
New York will temporarily revoke the driver’s licenses of those who have these fines
The Driver Violation Point System is used to “identify risky drivers” in New York.
Under this system, only 11 points for violations within 24 months are allowed. If this limit is exceeded, the driver’s license is temporarily revoked, and the driver is prohibited from driving.
Traffic fines that, if you have them even once, can cause the revocation of the driver’s license
According to the table shared by the authorities, the fines that can lead to an immediate suspension because they represent 11 points are:
- Driving more than 40 mph over the posted speed limit.
- Having a driving incident linked to drug or alcohol use.
- Driving the vehicle without a valid license.
Other traffic fines that New York applies with their point values
The combination of any of the following violations can lead to a suspension for exceeding the permitted number of points
- Unspecified speed: 3 points
- Between 1 and 10 mph over the speed limit: 3 points
- Between 11 and 20 mph over the speed limit: 4 points
- Between 21 and 30 mph over the speed limit: 6 points
- Between 31 and 40 mph over the speed limit: 8 points
- Speeding in a work zone: 8 points
- Oversized vehicle colliding with bridges: 8 points
- Reckless driving: 5 points
- Passing a stopped school bus: 8 points
- Leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury: 5 points
- Failure to use due care while driving: 5 points
- Facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation: 5 points
- Participating in speed contests or races: 5 points
- Improper brakes (employer’s vehicle): 4 points
- Following another vehicle too closely (tailgating): 4 points
- Use of a mobile phone or electronic device while driving: 5 points
- Improper passing, unsafe lane changes, or driving the wrong way: 3 points
- Violation related to a traffic light, stop sign, or yield sign: 3 points
- Failure to yield right of way: 3 points
- Violation at a railroad crossing: 5 points
- Leaving the scene of an incident involving property damage or a domestic animal: 3 points
- Violation of a safety restriction involving a minor under 16 years old: 3 points
- Improper brakes while driving the employer’s vehicle: 2 points
- Any other traffic violation: 2 points
“A definite suspension means that your driver’s permit or driving privilege is taken away for a specified period of time," the DMV says. In these cases, the length of the suspension period will be specified.
Important information for those whose driver’s license is at risk
New York says that if you have accumulated 11 points or more, the suspension could be avoided if the driver completes a DMV-approved course for the Point and Insurance Reduction Program (PIRP). In these cases, 4 points will be “subtracted” -although they remain on the record- when calculating the suspension.
Those who wish to consult more information on this point can do so by clicking here.