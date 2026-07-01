The Metropolitan Transportation Authority of New York (MTA) recently confirmed an expansion of the enforcement program through cameras installed on more than 1900 buses to issue fines to drivers who obstruct the operation of transit.

The system, known as Automated Camara Enforcement (ACE), is in place on 62 routes and will continue expanding through different areas of the city, so during July drivers will need to exercise extreme caution and comply with current regulations.

When these fines will be applied to drivers

According to what MTA specified, fines will be issued to all drivers who

Improperly use bus lanes

Block stops or park illegally double-parked

This applies to the routes of 60 lines and, since May, also to routes 160 and B12.

How much the fines that may be applied will be

The penalties that may be applied start at 50 dollars and can rise to 250 for those who accumulate repeated violations.

What this camera system used to issue fines is about

Through cameras installed on buses, the MTA records the traffic violations it detects along the route.

In these cases, the following is collected

Video of the incident

Images of the vehicle involved

License plate information

Exact location

Date and time of the incident

Subsequently, that data is sent to the New York City Department of Transportation (NYCDOT), where the material is reviewed before processing the corresponding penalty.